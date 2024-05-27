Земята

Най-малко 10 убити и 39 ранени при катастрофа на магистрала в южната част на Турция

e-razgrad 27.05.2024 No Comments
Десет души са загинали и 39 са били ранени в южната част на Турция днес, след като междуградски автобус се сблъскал с три други превозни средства на магистрала, съобщи вътрешният министър Али Йерликая, цитиран от Ройтерс.

Автобусът, пътуващ за Истанбул от Диарбекир, се е блъснал в транспортен камион и две други превозни средства в района на Тарсус близо до средиземноморския град Мерсин, съобщи той в “Екс”.

Правителството съобщи, че е започнало разследване.

БТА

 

Hits: 0

Вашият коментар

Вашият имейл адрес няма да бъде публикуван.

Този сайт използва Akismet за намаляване на спама. Научете как се обработват данните ви за коментари.