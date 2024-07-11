Страната

Кризата в ДПС: Доган и Пеевски официално са във война

e-razgrad 11.07.2024 No Comments

Десет дни след първите признаци за напрежение в ДПС и точно в навечерието на връчването на втория проучвателен мандат за съставяне на правителство почетният лидер Ахмед Доган се произнесе с искане за оставките на съпредседателя Делян Пеевски и още четирима негови заместници. Той от своя страна заплаши, че никога няма да се откаже от новото начало.

